CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRVL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $120.70. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,544,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,649,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,116 shares of company stock worth $8,203,130. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

