Cowen Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Market Perform

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CONE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

