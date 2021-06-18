Cowen Lowers Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Market Perform

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:ORPH traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $255.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

