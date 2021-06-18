Cowen Lowers Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Market Perform

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
ORPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
NASDAQ:ORPH traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $255.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.
Orphazyme A/S Company Profile
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
