Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

IDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 35.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

