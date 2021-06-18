Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Crane stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crane by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

