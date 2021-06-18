Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 3,412 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $195.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

