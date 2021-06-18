Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

