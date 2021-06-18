Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.53.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$242.98 million and a PE ratio of -24.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Insiders have sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 in the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

