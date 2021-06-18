Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRNX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CRNX opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

