Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1,224 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.