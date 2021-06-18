Critical Analysis: Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Boingo Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Boingo Wireless $237.42 million 2.64 -$17.09 million ($0.38) -36.82

Boingo Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Boingo Wireless -7.96% -25.78% -3.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Boingo Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Boingo Wireless 0 6 2 0 2.25

Boingo Wireless has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies. The Carrier Service segment provides distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi offload, tower, and small cell networks at managed and operated locations. The Military segment offers high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases. The Multifamily segment provides high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers at multifamily properties. The Legacy segment offers retail, advertising, and wholesale Wi-Fi services to consumers, network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, financial services companies, and advertisers. The Private Networks and Emerging Technologies segment designs and installs converged networks, including Wi-Fi, private LTE supporting LTE, LTE-M, and NB-IoT, citizens broadband radio services, DAS, and small cells; and provides network-as-a-service, professional, and data services for venues and non-telecom operators in verticals, such as airports, logistics/fulfillment, industrial manufacturing, sports stadiums, hospitals, on and off campus student housing, and military bases. It serves the carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

