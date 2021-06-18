Critical Analysis: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) vs. Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98%

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 482% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlassian $1.61 billion 21.49 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -2,019.31

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlassian 0 4 13 0 2.76

Atlassian has a consensus price target of $262.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Atlassian beats Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

