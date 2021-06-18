Critical Comparison: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) & Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Insignia Systems and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -22.25% -50.20% -29.32% CMG Holdings Group N/A -241.59% 38.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Insignia Systems and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insignia Systems and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million 0.77 -$4.30 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 61.10 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insignia Systems.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Insignia Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides marketing services, including interactive event strategy and planning, creative development, and nontraditional out of home marketing. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication and entertainment industries. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

