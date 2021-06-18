Critical Comparison: Performance Shipping (PSHG) vs. Its Rivals

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Performance Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 426 1436 1572 55 2.36

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.10%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -7.48% -1.78% 0.82%

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 49.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s peers have a beta of -4.36, meaning that their average share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 5.21 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -42.00

Performance Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Performance Shipping peers beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

