Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,761. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

