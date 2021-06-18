Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.32 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $14.32 million and $117,671.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

