CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CureVac alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CureVac by 215.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.