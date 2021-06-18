Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.27 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

