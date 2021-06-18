DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228 in the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

