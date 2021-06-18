DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FRX opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Forest Road Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,407,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Forest Road Acquisition

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

