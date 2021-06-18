Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $196.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

