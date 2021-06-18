Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $536.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

