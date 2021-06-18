Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $8.08 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $287.57 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.