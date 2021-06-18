Danakali (LON:DNK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DNK stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730. Danakali has a 1 year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.70.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

