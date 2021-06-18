Darden Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

