DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 3.56.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

