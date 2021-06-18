Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0841 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $32.48 million and $1.70 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00134498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00180576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00869947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,321.33 or 0.99562558 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

