Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $328.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.19 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

