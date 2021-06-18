Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,499 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $99.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

