Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

