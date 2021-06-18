DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.