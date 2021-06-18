Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $27.04

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.99. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 328 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

