Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $115.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.78.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78. CSX has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

