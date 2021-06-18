Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.42 ($12.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

