DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $277.15

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.15 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.85). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 85,965 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.15. The stock has a market cap of £760.95 million and a PE ratio of -29.16.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

