DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,683.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $170.02 or 0.00469566 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.28 million and $10,683.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00133575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00180623 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,383.30 or 1.00482977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002871 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

