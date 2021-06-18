DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 2,016,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,458. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

