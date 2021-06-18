Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Regina M. Paglia Sells 31,564 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRNA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.