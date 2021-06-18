Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $436,170.90

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $436,170.90 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00739859 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 201% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002305 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

