Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5,235.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

