Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $4,726.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027948 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002947 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00161474 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

