DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Up to $40.16

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.16, but opened at $41.34. DISH Network shares last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 65,744 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.