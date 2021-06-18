Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,992 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. 291,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.