Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

VMware stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.