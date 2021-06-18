Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,152. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.