Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

