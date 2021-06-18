Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.50. 8,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,503. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

