Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.47

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 9385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several research firms recently commented on DSEY. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $147,207,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

