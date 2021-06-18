Diversified Healthcare Trust to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $976.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

