DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.36.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -241.30, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.